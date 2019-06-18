Why This Man Mowed Lawns for Veterans and Single Moms in All 50 States

An Alabama native has now finished his mission of mowing the lawns of military veterans and Americans with special needs in all 50 states.

Delta Airlines flew Rodney Smith to Alaska and Hawaii so he could complete his service goal. Smith tweeted a picture on his flight.

On my last leg home! Atlanta,GA to Huntsville,AL . @delta ,thank you for the first class treatment for the entire last two states of my tour, I really do appreciate it!Also thank you Mr. Kelly , the pilot to my right for his service . He served in the Air Force pic.twitter.com/WlmRyQZsyr — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 15, 2019

Smith started his mowing service called Raising Men Lawn Care Service in 2015. His goal was to mow lawns in all 50 states for people who were unable to mow their own lawns. This includes veterans, single mothers, the elderly and disabled.



Rodney said he had a one-on-one conversation with God and asked Him to use him as His vessel.

WCNC reported that Smith had hit a road block when attempting to complete his goal. He had been traveling across the US in his car, so getting to Alaska and Hawaii would be hard.

Delta reached out to him when the company heard what he was doing and thanked him for serving veterans "in this incredible way."

The service is designed to promote awareness for young boys and girls by showing them how to give back to the community.

The "50 Yard Challenge" is another mission located on Rodney's website. Kids worldwide are encouraged to accept the challenge of cutting 50 lawns for free. Those who participate can send Rodney a photo saying "I accept the 50 Yard Challenge" and a different shirt will mailed to them for every 10 yards they cut.

Family, Please help me welcome Knox from Celina,TX to the family . He has stepped up & accepted the 50 Yard Challenge .Thank you for wanting to make a difference in your community. More info about the 50 Yard Challenge :https://t.co/JgHLlstRWf pic.twitter.com/fjx2P41foL — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 18, 2019

Raising Men Lawn Service offers extra services when the weather changes, like raking leaves and shoveling snow.