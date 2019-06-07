YouTube Tackles Hatred by Banning Videos that Spew Racism and Discrimination

YouTube is banning videos that would promote or glorify racism and discrimination. The company said it's a move to help filter hateful or violent content.

Part of its statement read:

"We're taking another step in our hate speech policy by specifically prohibiting videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status."

YouTube claims that they continuously review their policies and made more than 30 updates in 2018. Discrimination is the most difficult area because it is constantly changing.

YouTube has rules listed for users, such as Community Guidelines and Safety Tools under their Policies and Safety section. The company says that they will continue to carefully review content that violates their guidelines.

According to the company's official blog, YouTube will remove more content that contains evil and supremacist messages. That includes videos promoting an oppressive belief like Nazism.

There will be a rise in authoritative voices, like notable news channels in the "watch next" panel. YouTube aims to reduce questionable content and harmful misinformation.

Finally, YouTube said it will continue to honor the creators who add value to the company.

The message concluded with the company's commitment in taking the necessary steps and live up to their responsibility today, tomorrow and into the future.

Politico reported that the ban will result in the deletion of thousands of videos already online, according to a spokesperson said.

The company hopes this latest move will help quiet the ongoing calls for tougher regulations on the industry.

But they also acknowledge they must try to find the balance between blocking dangerous material while still protecting freedom of expression.

For example, the company has been under pressure to remove videos by conservative commentator Steven Crowder because he has slurred homosexuals. For now, YouTube is allowing him to stay, but they've blocked his ability to make money through their platform.

