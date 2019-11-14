At Least 3 Hurt in California School Shooting, Gunman Captured Alive

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) - Several people were injured Thursday during a shooting at a Southern California high school and the gunman was in custody, authorities said.



Reports on the number of people injured have fluctuated.



Fire officials said at least three people were injured.



However, a hospital in the city of Santa Clarita tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition and three more were on the way.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.



Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KNX radio the suspect in a school shooting was in custody.



Television images showed deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.



Lines of students were escorted from the school by armed deputies.



White House spokesman Judd Deere said President Donald Trump was monitoring the reports.



There were three confirmed patients with injuries, and it was not immediately clear if they were gunshot wounds or other types of injuries, fire spokesman Christopher Thomas said.



Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in the city of Santa Clarita tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition and three more were on the way.



The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station says there are “reports of approximately five victims being treated.”



Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.



