Damaging Winds, Downpours to Dlow Thanksgiving Travelers from Ohio Valley to Gulf Coast

A swath of rain and thunderstorms are threatening to slow down motorists from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast in the days prior to Thanksgiving. The corridor will be on the mild side of a storm that is poised to unleash an all-out blizzard from Colorado to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

While this means roadways will be soaked from Louisiana to Ohio, as opposed to slippery and snow-covered, drivers should still expect disruptions through these states.

The combination of the rain reducing visibility and heavy volume of traffic on the roadways is likely to increase travel times along stretches of interstates 10, 20, 40, 55, 59, 64, 65, 69, 70, 75 and 90.

Motorists are encouraged to check their windshield wipers to ensure they're in good working order before heading out.

Rain will gather over the middle and lower Mississippi Valley on Tuesday before spreading eastward through the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys during Tuesday night.

The major hubs of St. Louis and Detroit will be impacted by the wet weather later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Winds are also expected to increase during this time, making for turbulent conditions for arrival and departure flights.

While not a widespread threat, the greatest risk for severe weather is expected from northern Missouri and southern Illinois to central Louisiana, beginning on Tuesday evening.

Thunderstorms that fire in this region will be capable of producing damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes.

Brief, intense downpours are also of concern for those traveling through the region.

Remember to seek shelter indoors and away from windows at the first clap of thunder. A thunderstorm does not have to be severe to produce potentially deadly lightning strikes.

As the storm charges eastward at midweek, the bulk of the wet and windy weather will shift into the Northeast.

A few showers will dampen the Southern states during the first part of Wednesday before quickly diminishing by the evening.

Thanksgiving Day is forecast to be quieter overall across the South, but a new storm is poised to spread rain, snow and even a bit of ice back across the Plains on the holiday.