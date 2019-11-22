'Doesn't Matter Who Gets the Credit': Pastors Work Together to Accelerate the Gospel in Their Cities

NEWPORT NEWS, VA – Pastors from parts of Virginia recently met to discuss the best ways to reach their cities for God.

It's all part of something called Movement Day, a global initiative being used to bring churches together.



"We're praying for laborers," said Richard Young of First Baptist Church Newport News, VA.



Young told CBN News he felt challenged in coordinating the event.



"So many of the churches are doing so much already that it's tough the take the step back and say how can collaborate with you," said Young.



Pastor Willard Maxwell answered the call by opening the doors of his church at New Beech Grove Baptist in Newport News to foster greater unity and collaboration.



"This wasn't even my event," explained Willard. "But when they said Movement Day and they needed a building I said, 'Let's come on. It doesn't matter who gets credit.'"



Mac Pier, founder of Movement Day, says the rapid growth of cities presents unique opportunities for cooperation as local churches work to meet community needs while also sharing the gospel.



"We want the body of Christ to have a powerful expression in that city, to recognize that we really do belong to each other, that we are God's new society. We really want to understand the greatest challenges facing this city both spiritually and socially and we want to see measurable progress over the course of 10 years," said Pier.



Board member Bishop Claude Alexander of the Park Church in Raleigh, NC sees positive results coming from these gatherings held in cities across the globe.



"I've seen, number one, people who would not normally enter into a room together because they're either center-right or center-left," said Alexander, "I've seen them come into the same room. And to realize their common-ness: their common-ness in the gospel, their common-ness in concern, their shared desire to see the gospel flourish and the kingdom be advanced."



And that's the ultimate goal: one movement and one city at a time.