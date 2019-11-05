Elderly Christian Man Brutally Beaten by a 'Transgendered Lady' for Preaching Gospel on NYC Subway

An elderly man has been viciously attacked on the New York subway for simply preaching the gospel.

According to witnesses, the 79-year-old was holding a Bible and publicly sharing a Christian message when he was confronted by a female passenger. After screaming obscenities in his face, she allegedly started beating the man with her stilettos in a brutal and unprovoked assault.

Immediately after the attack, passengers attended to the elderly man, who was left dazed and bleeding profusely from the head.

Instagram user @f.u.n.m.i.k.e, who managed to capture footage of the aftermath, wrote that the man “was just singing some gospel songs and sharing the word of God to people on the train, he didn’t say anything to hurt anyone, he wasn’t even loud, you could barely hear him talk but this is what he got in return from a transgendered lady.”

“What a world we live in that some people see preaching the word of God as a threat to their lives,” she added.

Fox 5 New York reported that the police were called to the scene, after which the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment — he required 30 stitches.

Following the assault, the NYPD has appealed for any information that might lead to the arrest of the suspect, described as “female, black, with a dark complexion, about 6’1″ tall with brown eyes and long, red hair.”