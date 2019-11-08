First Lady Melania Trump's Visit Spotlights Programs Helping Families in Aftermath of Addiction

First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Boston this week, where she highlighted a treatment program for babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS). The trip was a part of her signature Be Best initiative for child well-being.

"As you may know, this is an issue I am very focused on," Mrs. Trump said to several of the staff at the medical center. "I hope today's visit helps shine a light on programs like yours."

During the visit, the staff and leadership at Boston Medical Center gave her a firsthand look at their innovative lineup of programs. Mrs. Trump saw one called Project RESPECT, which provides medically assisted treatment to almost 200 women annually. Its mission is to create a more stable environment for mothers and their babies.

Mrs. Trump tweeted about her visit to the Boston hospital.

"Today @SecAzar and I met with the doctors, nurses & leadership who are behind the innovative programs at @The_BMC. Their dedication and compassion for helping families and babies w/ NAS is an inspiration to us all! #BeBest," the First Lady wrote.

NAS is caused when a baby withdraws from certain drugs he or she is exposed to in the womb before birth.

Another important program at the center is called CALM, which stands for "Cuddling Assists in Lowering Maternal and Infant Stress." The initiative brings in volunteers from across the community to hold babies with NAS, offering them comfort while also decreasing withdrawal symptoms when a child's parents aren't available.

Another initiative the First Lady observed is called the Supporting Our Families Through Addiction and Recovery (SOFAR) Clinic. The SOFAR Clinic, launched in 2017, focuses on the wellness of families as a whole during the lengthy addiction recovery process.

Mrs. Trump had the chance to meet firsthand with children and families currently enrolled in the SOFAR program.

"Be Best is dedicated to shining a light on programs similar to the ones I learned about today," she said. "The programs implemented supply the necessary services and education to patients and families struggling with addiction."

