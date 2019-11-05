Men Dressed Up as Jews Distribute Anti-Semitic Propaganda in Colorado

JERUSALEM, Israel - A group of men dressed up as Hassidic Jews passed out anti-Semitic propaganda outside Boulder, Colorado's Pearl Street Mall on Saturday evening.

According to social media posts, the fliers promoted Holocaust Denial and claimed: "it is statically impossible for six million Jews to have died in World War II."

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: Nazis are posing as Hasidic Jews on Pearl Street in Colorado, Boulder, right near the Wells Fargo. pic.twitter.com/oLXBuCJAUf — ‍ (@koshersemite) November 3, 2019

A witness said on Twitter that she heard someone in a van yelling "we Jews did 9/11 and we're sorry" but she did not see who it was.

The group of men also passed out index cards that said "Jews run the porn industry", "Jews ran the Atlantic Slave Trade" and "Academia is dominated by Marxist Jews."

Found some more of those index cards pic.twitter.com/17MKzuKWit — (@koshersemite) November 3, 2019

The Denver Post reports that Boulder residents removed the propaganda the men posted near the mall. The Post also reports that Boulder police did not receive any complaints about the fliers.

This was not the only anti-Semitic incident to happen in Colorado this weekend.

Federal agents announced on Monday that they also arrested a man who planned to blow up a synagogue in Pueblo, Colorado.

The FBI said the man had expressed his hatred of Jews.

Oren Segal, Director of the Anti Defamation League's (ADL) Center on Extremism said, "white supremacists continue to pose a serious threat to Jews and all Americans."

White supremacists continue to pose a serious threat to Jews and all Americans. The latest example from Colorado, where this white supremacist was arrested for an alleged plot to blow up a synagogue.

Learn more about the threat here: https://t.co/64JygCFZRh pic.twitter.com/lj7RfhY8TH — Oren Segal (@orensegal) November 4, 2019

ADL reports that since October 2018, white supremacists "have targeted Jewish institutions' property on at least 50 occasions."