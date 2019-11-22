Michael Medved: Ten Haunting Tales from History that Reveal God's Hand on America

The national radio host and bestselling author of The American Miracle reveals the happy accidents, bizarre coincidences, and flat-out miracles that continue to shape America's destiny in a new book, God's Hand on America: Divine Providence in the Modern Era.

Has God withdrawn his special blessing from the United States? Americans ponder that painful question in troubled times, as we did during the devastation of the Civil War and after the assassinations of the '60s, and as we do in our present polarization. Yet somehow – on battlefields, across the western wilderness, and in raucous convention halls – astounding events have reliably advanced America, restoring faith in the Republic's providential protection.

Pat Robertson talks with author Michael Medved about his new book, God's Hand on America: Divine Providence in the Modern Era, on Monday's 700 Club.

In this provocative historical narrative, Michael Medved brings to life ten haunting tales that reveal this purposeful pattern, including:

A near-fatal carriage accident forces Lincoln's secretary of state into a canvas-and-steel neck brace that protects him from a would-be assassin's knife thrusts, allowing him two years later to acquire Alaska for the United States.

A sudden tidal wave of Russian Jewish immigration, be­ginning in 1881, coincides with America's rise to world leadership, fulfilling a biblical promise that those bless­ing Abraham's children will themselves be blessed.

Campaigning for president, Theodore Roosevelt takes a bullet in the chest, but a folded speech in his jacket pocket slows its progress and saves his life.

At the Battle of Midway, U.S. planes get lost over empty ocean and then miraculously reconnect for five minutes of dive-bombing that wrecks Japan's fleet, convincing even enemy commanders that higher powers intervened against them.

A behind-the-scenes "conspiracy of the pure of heart" by Democratic leaders forces a gravely ill FDR to replace his sitting vice president – an unstable Stalinist – with future White House great Harry Truman.

These and other little-known stories build on themes of The American Miracle, Medved's bestseller about America's remarkable rise. The confident heroes and stubborn misfits in these pages shared a common faith in a master plan, which continues to unfold in our time. God's Hand on America con­firms that the founders were right about America's destiny to lead and enlighten the world.