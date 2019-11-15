National Pro-Life Group Helps Single Colorado Mother Finish College

Being pro-life is about much more than just stopping would-be mothers from having abortions, and the national anti-abortion advocacy organization Students for Life of America understands that.

According to a report from Fox News, the group helped Ruth Asmarzadeh, a single mother in Colorado, finish her degree at Pikes Peak Community College after she lost financial aid for school when she became pregnant — a decision by the college administration that left her feeling “helpless,” she told Fox.

FAITHWIRE: WATCH: Kanye West’s Dad Explains What It Means to ‘Follow God’ in New Music Video

Asmarzadeh was awarded the scholarship, which is provided through the pro-life group’s Pregnant on Campus Initiative. The mother said her Title IX rights were violated after becoming pregnant in 2017, claiming she was pressured to have an abortion but stuck by her pro-life convictions.

The new mom said she lost student financial aid as a result and was unable to reschedule critical exams. When Students for Life of America learned about her predicament, the advocacy group provided Asmarzadeh with a $6,000 scholarship to help her finish her degree and even threw her a baby shower.

“I don’t like to imagine my life without my son or my education,” she told Fox. “In fact, it breaks my heart knowing at one point I had to choose between the two.”

FAITHWIRE: College Student Reports Professor for Allowing Classmates to Claim Only Women Have Abortions

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said she was motivated to grant the scholarship to Asmarzadeh because “no woman should have to choose between her education and her child.”

Asmarzadeh, who is currently working three jobs, said she is grateful for the scholarship and baby shower from Students for Life of America.

“Thank you,” she said. “I’m honored and grateful for all of this. I’m sure he will be very thankful when he’s able to understand one day. Thank you.”