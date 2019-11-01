New Evangelical White House Hire Paula White-Cain Reveals Trump's Spiritual Journey from 2001

Paula White-Cain, who has long been a member of President Trump's evangelical advisory board, is now joining the White House in the Office of Public Liaison.

A White House official tells the New York Times the pastor and evangelist will advise the president's "faith and opportunity initiative" created by Trump to give people of faith more of a say in government programs.

White-Cain began to advise Trump long before he was elected president, offering pastoral and spiritual counsel after he called her one day back in 2001, saying he'd seen her preach on Christian television and appreciated what she had to say and how she said it.

She recalled her first conversation with Trump during an interview with CBN's The 700 Club last month.

"You have the 'it' factor," he told White-Cain.

"Sir," she replied. "We call that the 'anointing.' And he began to almost verbatim repeat to me three of my sermons on value of vision."

"And so he begins telling me his life," White-Cain recalled. "About being confirmed Presbyterian. Raised in Norman Vincent Peale's church. He went into deep sermons. His faith walk. His mother who was a very Godly woman -- a woman of prayer."

White-Cain eventually ended up conducting a Bible study, not only with Trump but with his entire family and staff.

"This is a man and a president who loves prayer and loves God and I think people are shocked and amazed by that," she said.

In one of their early meetings, White-Cain bluntly told Trump, "I don't want your money. I don't want your fame. I want your soul." She says her desire was and remains to help him grow closer to God and love Him more.

The evangelist says she's learned a lot about vision and potential by stepping into his world as she's had the opportunity, and observing how he approaches life and people.

When Trump decided to run for president, White-Cain was part of his campaign advisory board as she will be in 2020, along with a number of other spiritual leaders. She sees her role in his life as a ministry assignment: specifically, praying for him and his family, advising him on spiritual issues, and simply being a friend to him and the family.

White-Cain told CBN that she talks with the President about once a week and prays for him daily.

On Thursday, she tweeted out a photo of the President amid a group of several evangelical leaders, who were laying hands on him and praying for him earlier in the week.

Honored to pray for @realDonaldTrump and our nation! Also discussed the many great accomplishments under the leadership of President Trump. He continues to work tirelessly on behalf of the American people

(Official White House Photo by Joyce Boghosian) #prayer #potus #nation pic.twitter.com/rJ6ExahYXN — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) October 31, 2019

White-Cain has released a new book titled Something Greater: Finding Triumph Over Trials.

She also hosts a new daily television program on the Daystar Television Network. You can find out more about her TV show and ministry on her website.