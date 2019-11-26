President Trump Pardons 'Bread' and 'Butter' During National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation

A time-honored tradition took place today at the White House as President Trump pardoned two turkeys during the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation.

The turkeys, officially named Bread and Butter traveled all the way from North Carolina for today's big event.

Ahead of their official pardon, they got the five star-treatment by spending a couple days in the Willard Hotel and lived like VIPs.

Just a couple of turkey friends making plans to meet up later at @virginia_tech! #PresidentialTurkey pic.twitter.com/v7FfYJeuRR — National Turkey Federation (@natlturkeyfed) November 25, 2019

After the event, both Bread and Butter will make the journey to their new home at Virginia Tech's "Gobblers Rest" exhibit in Blacksburg, Virginia.

At Gobblers Rest, students and veterinarians within Virginia Tech's Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences care for the turkeys.

Let's get this bread...and butter. Both turkeys will come home to #VirginiaTech this week. https://t.co/hgwmN6mRwz — Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) November 25, 2019

Turkeys have been sent as gifts to American presidents since the 1870s, sometimes arriving in elaborate crates and costumes.

A presidential turkey pardon first took place back when Abraham Lincoln was president.

After his son grew fond of the bird being delivered to the White House for Thanksgiving dinner, Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day.

It became an official White House event back in 1989 under President George H.W. Bush.

The National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation is a time-honored American tradition, which marks its 71st year since the ceremony first took place in 1947.