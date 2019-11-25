Severe Thanksgiving Weather Just the Beginning: '2 to 3 Times the Normal Amount of Snow'

Major winter storms and a cold snap are expected to hit over the next few days, causing trouble for holiday travelers.

The storms will create winter-like travel conditions as nearly 27 million Americans are expected to be traveling for Thanksgiving.

Travelling for #Thanksgiving? This colorful map could be trouble. A duo of winter storms is likely to impact travel across the nation this holiday week. Stay #WeatherReady and check the forecast before you go at https://t.co/7995b2xaYG pic.twitter.com/5cL4SURJvk — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 25, 2019

Snow and rain have already hit the Northeast and parts of the Midwest, sending cars careening off the road near Dayton, Ohio.

Also, the severe weather is making driving conditions dangerous in New York and across the region.

The Weather Channel reports that "Winter Storm Dorothy" will form Monday evening in the central Rockies and travel to the upper Midwest.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Denver, Colorado, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Travel delays are likely into next weekend as multiple storms bring snow, rain and wind from coast to coast: https://t.co/6IvTqqazaF pic.twitter.com/9sMyiSAqWw — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 25, 2019

Two more storms are expected to unleash snow across the central part of the country during the middle of the week and high winds in the east near the end of the week.

Weatherbell Meteorologist Joe Bastardi tells CBN News this severe weather across the United States was not unexpected.

"We've been saying since the summer that we thought this was going to be a wild winter across much of the United States. Sea surface temperature configurations have a lot to do with this in the Pacific and the Indian Ocean and off the Eastern seaboard."

"Off the East Coast, the water is warm, but more cold air comes in during the later part of the season in December, January, and February. It will start snowing along the Eastern seaboard but the Midwest, the Lakes, and Central Plains will have 2-3 times the normal amount of snow for this time of the year," Bastardi said.

Bastardi explained that a storm will travel across the Great Lakes and be off the Eastern Seaboard by Thanksgiving Day.

Strong winds will affect football games and the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

"By Thanksgiving, a new storm is loading up with snow from the Texas panhandle and will race Northeast. Next week things will get interesting with the cold in the West. And it may snow in Las Vegas this week," he concluded.