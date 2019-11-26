Study: Vast Majority of Americans View Religious Freedom as Fundamental Right

Becket Law recently released the Religious Freedom Index, a new study affirming that a vast majority of Americans support religious freedom as a basic human right.

The Religious Freedom Index reveals several themes that cross political aisles, generational gaps, and educational experiences.

According to the comprehensive study, even after decades of religious freedom being pulled into the culture wars, Americans accept and support a broad interpretation of religious freedom.

The index shows significant support for the freedom to routinely practice religion without interference from the government. This area received a score of 87 percent who supported this belief.

Americans are uncomfortable with the idea of the government penalizing groups and individuals for living out their religious beliefs.

The study reveals a score of 81 percent supported the right to practice religious beliefs, even if they aren't accepted practices.

These beliefs include wearing certain religious clothing to work and not working on specific days that may interfere with their principles.

The index shows strong support for the right to choose a religion if desired, earning a score of 89 percent.

Also, the survey reveals 76 percent of people prefer the freedom to choose when deciding to participate in actions or events at work that violates their religious beliefs.

In this day and age of the pro-LGBTQ agenda, the index shows 74 percent of Americans said individuals and groups should not face discrimination, fines, or penalties from the government for their beliefs about marriage.

The Religious Freedom Index is designed to give a view of changes in American attitudes on religious liberty.

Questions asked in the index cover a wide range of religious liberty protections under the First Amendment.