Teacher Adopts Boy With Down Syndrome After His Mother Dies from Cancer

A teacher in Massachusetts adopted a boy with down syndrome after his mother died from cancer.

More than four years ago, Kerry Bremer met Jean Manning and her son Jake. Manning was a single mother who had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer, WCVB-TV reports.

After learning that Manning was the boy's only caretaker, Bremer became concerned about what would happen to him after losing his mom.

"I knew he would a need a home and there was no way I wouldn't open ours to him," Bremer said.

She approached Manning and offered to make Jake part of her family.

"I may be overstepping here and forgive me if I am, but my family and I would like to offer guardianship for Jake if you need a backup plan," Bremer said to Manning.

Manning accepted her offer and explained that the touching offer was a huge relief.

For the next few years, the boy got to know the Bremer family and even spent weekends and holidays with them.

Bremer, her husband Dave and their three children welcomed Jake's warmhearted nature.

"I fell in love with Jake instantly," Bremer said.

Manning unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 13, following chemotherapy treatment.

"My mom went to heaven," Jake said. "She's always in my heart. She loves me so much."

Friends of Manning have set up a GoFundMe account to assist with her funeral and memorial expenses. So far the effort has raised $37,213 of the $50,000 goal.