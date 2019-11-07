Texas Boy Whose Mother Wanted to Transition into a Girl, Now Attending School as a Boy 

The Texas boy caught in the middle of a bitter custody battle that made national headlines when it was revealed his mother wanted to transition him into a girl, is now attending school as a boy.

The "Save James" Facebook page posted photos of seven-year-old James Younger and his brother Jude before they headed off for school. The page also posted a photo of Jeff Younger standing with his two sons.

"Jeff emailed the principal today and James and Jude's teachers had reported that there was zero stress or disruptions in the classroom today. Just another day in school Prayers answered," friends of the Younger family wrote on the page.

Earlier, they had written, "Going to school. This is what it looks like when JAMES gets to choose! * Affirm this! * Also, a photo taken yesterday, just before church. James and Jude proud to be men! Save James, save thousands of children!"

As CBN News reported in October, Jeff Younger went to court to stop his ex-wife Dr. Anne Georgulas from transitioning their son James into a girl named "Luna." Court documents revealed the boy even dressed as a girl and answered to that name when he was with his mother.

However, witnesses for the father testified his son chose boys' clothes and goes by his given name "James" when he's with him.

The judge in the case ultimately ruled both parents would have a joint conservatorship over the boy.

Even though the judge in the trial put a gag order in place for both parents not to speak to the press until James turns 18, public outrage grew so much that even Texas state officials said they would look into the case.

As a part of the gag order, Younger was forced to shut down his SaveJames website. However, his supporters have created a new website to honor his son and to also save thousands of children from chemical castration via puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. The new website is sjsavethousands.com. (http://sjsavethousands.com/)