This Church Just Blessed 1,000 Needy Children with Winter Clothing, Plus a Christmas Gift

A church in Arden, NC has teamed up with local businesses to bless underprivileged kids with some basic necessities - and a special gift.

Biltmore Church joined Walmart and Union Transfer & Storage to give needy children a package containing a winter coat, sweatshirt, pants, socks, boots, winter hat, gloves, a scooter, helmet, and a $50 Walmart gift card for their family.

Missions Pastor Christian Cooper told CBN News that the church partnered with local schools in three counties to identify 1,000 elementary-age children who were in the greatest need.

With over 1,600 volunteers from all six church campuses, the congregation came together on Nov. 24 to wrap and deliver the gifts to each family

Biltmore tweeted that the event was a success and was a blessing to everyone involved in the mission.

"What a day! We had the opportunity to bless over 1,000 under-resourced children and their families with winter clothes and a Christmas gift. Thank you for embracing the mission and reaching out to #Serve828!"

What a day! We had the opportunity to bless over 1000 under-resourced children and their families with winter clothes and a Christmas gift. Thank you for embracing the mission and reaching out to #Serve828! pic.twitter.com/Z3ALIkoGAL — Biltmore Church (@biltmore) November 24, 2019

Every year, the church serves their local area through an initiative called Serve828. A previous goal was to deliver groceries to needy families.

This year, Lead Pastor Bruce Frank challenged the church to carry out the Winter Serve828 effort by blessing 1,000 families for Christmas.

Cooper said the church plans to serve the same families with a Spring Serve828.