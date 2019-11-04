Trump Threatens to Withdraw Federal Funds for California Wildfires, Tells Governor to 'Get His Act Together'

Most of the California fires are now more than 70 percent contained, but firefighters are still working to get the upper hand on a fire outside Los Angeles that threatens 2,500 homes and buildings.

Last week, fires fueled by high winds and dry conditions whipped through the state forcing hundreds of thousands of evacuations. It's just the latest episode of California's escalating wildfire crisis that seems to get worse every year.

President Donald Trump criticized California's liberal Gov. Gavin Newsom for the situation. In a series of tweets, he said Newsom "has done a terrible job of forest management."

Trump even threatened to withhold federal funding if he doesn't "get his act together."

The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

....putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

The president made similar threats to cut off funds for firefighting last year too.

While crews battled the Camp and Woolsey fires, he condemned the state for "gross mismanagement of the forests" and gave state officials a choice: "Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!"

And in January, Trump tweeted, "Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!"

Randy Thomasson, the founder of Save California, also blames the wildfire problem on liberal policies in California, saying it's because politically correct environmental extremists have the ear of California's leaders in the state legislature.

"You can't blame the winds. You can't blame so-called climate change. That's a farce anyhow," Thomasson said. "You can blame the Democrat politicians because this is being done on their watch. If your house burns down in California, it's because the Democrat politicians didn't care to protect it."

Roger Bales, a researcher at the University of California at Merced said better forest management could help diminish mass die-offs of trees, by thinning out the forests. The trees are just too dense and competing for water.



"There's just too many stems in the ground sucking up water because of the fire suppression of the last century," Bales said.

Experts agree that California's wildfires are a result from the region's rising heat, which dries out vegetation and creates a firetrap as the peak season approaches.

But Thomasson says because of California's political climate, logging is severely restricted and ironically the extreme environmentalists are doing more harm than good by preventing helpful forestry practices.

"California has so many trees. This is God's natural resource for the love of people. We ought to be using these trees as God intended. But instead trees are being worshipped, God is being ignored. People are being hurt. Prices go up," Thomasson added.