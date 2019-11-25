Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

VA Megachurch Mourns Loss of Lead Pastor Killed in Car Crash

11-25-2019
Andrea Morris
Image Credit: ABC News
Image Credit: ABC News

A megachurch in Richmond is mourning the unexpected death of their pastor.

Dr. Dimitri Bradley of City Church passed away on Nov. 20 while driving home from a church service, according to WRIC-TV in Richmond.

The nearly 4,000-member church posted a message on Instagram that they were thankful for the prayers they've received during this difficult time.

"The heart of City Church and the Bradley family is heavy and hurting right now, but through it all we trust God."

The 51-year-old pastor and his wife Nicole had started City Church in 1998 in the living room of their home.

As the ministry grew, the Bradleys moved their church into a building and continued to expand the congregation.

Those who knew Bradley shared messages on social media, explaining that his death is difficult to comprehend.

Jonathan Phillips wrote that Bradley was an inspiration and will be greatly missed.

Deveny Mendez described Bradley as a great leader and a man of God.  

LaKesa Cox wrote that the city was shocked over the tragic accident. 

Another writer shared that Bradley touched her life and many others. 

A memorial service will be held at City Church in Richmond, Va on Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles