VA Megachurch Mourns Loss of Lead Pastor Killed in Car Crash

A megachurch in Richmond is mourning the unexpected death of their pastor.

Dr. Dimitri Bradley of City Church passed away on Nov. 20 while driving home from a church service, according to WRIC-TV in Richmond.

The nearly 4,000-member church posted a message on Instagram that they were thankful for the prayers they've received during this difficult time.

"The heart of City Church and the Bradley family is heavy and hurting right now, but through it all we trust God."

The 51-year-old pastor and his wife Nicole had started City Church in 1998 in the living room of their home.

As the ministry grew, the Bradleys moved their church into a building and continued to expand the congregation.

Those who knew Bradley shared messages on social media, explaining that his death is difficult to comprehend.

Jonathan Phillips wrote that Bradley was an inspiration and will be greatly missed.

I am heartbroken over the recent passing of @DimitriBradley. I am so grateful for the time I spent with this GREAT man of God. Pastor Dimitri Bradley was a true visionary that inspired so many around the world… https://t.co/eQ0GvBCSoQ — Jonathan Phillips (@JPworships) November 22, 2019

Deveny Mendez described Bradley as a great leader and a man of God.

RIP Dr. Dimitri Bradley He truly served his time here on earth as a great leader and man of God. Finding peace in knowing that he’s home — Deveny Mendez (@_deveee) November 21, 2019

LaKesa Cox wrote that the city was shocked over the tragic accident.

Praying for the family and congregation of Pastor Bradley who died in a tragic car accident. His death has shook Richmond to the core. rvacity @DimitriBradley https://t.co/xIc1FRIB2z — LaKesa Cox (@IamLakesa) November 23, 2019

Another writer shared that Bradley touched her life and many others.

not knowing that would be the last time he ministered over my life. God called him home last night. Dr. Dimitri Bradley has touched so many lives including mine. my heart is heavy. keep city church in your prayers. this is a tough pill to swallow. — lex(@yupitslex) November 21, 2019

A memorial service will be held at City Church in Richmond, Va on Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.