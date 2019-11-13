VA Parents Warned About County's Graphic Student Surveys About Sex, Drugs

A former school board candidate in Fairfax County, Virginia is sounding the alarm to parents in the district to opt their middle school and high school students out of a survey that will not only ask them whether they are sexually active, but will also query children as young as six-graders if they have ever "huffed" to get high.

Priscilla DeStefano, an Independent candidate who was defeated earlier this month for a seat on the school board, warned parents about the Fairfax County Youth Survey in a Facebook post, writing: " ATTN Fairfax County Parents. We must be vigilant about what is going on in our schools. I may have lost, but the fight is not over!!"

"Starting this week, 6th, 8th, 10th & 12th graders will be given the Youth Survey unless you OPT THEM OUT!" she wrote.

"The 6th-grade survey asks about drug use, like if they've ever huffed aerosols to get high; please look through it to see if you are comfortable with your 11/12 year being asked the 84 questions in the survey," DeStefano explained.

"The 8th, 10th & 12th graders are asked much worse questions like if they've ever used heroin or LSD, their prescription drug use, and their sexual activity - like if they use condoms if they've had oral sex, and how many sexual partners they've had," she continued.

"They're asked 174 QUESTIONS. Please read through them all!! This is just ONE PAGE of the 16," DeStefano continued as she also posted an image of some of the survey questions.

DeStefano warned the surveys were being administered that very day. The opt-out forms had to be downloaded from the school district's website, filled out and returned to their children's school the next day. The forms were available in several different languages.

Several of DeStefano's followers thanked her for providing the information.

One user commented, "Thank you for continuing to provide information to concerned parents."

Another wrote, "My request is to continue this fight and to hold the recently elected accountable!! This is the beginning in my opinion. We must stay vocal and active and not allow the degradation of our society to happen without a fight. If all the candidates who did not get elected can form an alliance and network or action league we can remain in their faces. I know that our priorities are family. We now know that their priorities are breaking up of family and all holy beliefs and traditions."

When one reader stated, "It doesn't do any harm", another responded, "Yes! It does harm! It puts thoughts in their heads.. hmm what is heroin? Hmmm, what is oral sex? And then being curious they will seek it out... It may be hard to understand but the whole bully campaign or the suicide awareness campaign: those put thoughts in children's minds."

"I have a son who has FASD. It is behavioral and I thought at one point it would be good to have in-home therapy. I changed my mind very quickly. We are a conservative family. I homeschool," the follower wrote. "They don't watch much tv or have their own phones. So during the intake, several red flags came up.. one was that I had to agree to let THEM do sex education for my child. Two was they continuously asked questions about my son's thoughts on suicide, homicide? I told them very quickly that no one would teach my child sex education except me and that NO he doesn't think about those things because we don't put those ideas in his head. Children don't think in the same terms as adults."