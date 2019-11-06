'We Had It All': ABC Anchor Reveals Network Killed Her Epstein Story in Leaked Video

Project Veritas, a non-profit investigative organization, has released a stunning new video online showing 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach talking about how ABC blocked her from exposing pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who engaged in sex trafficking, providing underage sex victims to some of the world's most powerful men.

In the leaked video in which Robach is talking to her producer, she said she spoke with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the women who accused Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

"I've had the story for three years. I've had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air," Robach said. "First of all, I was told, 'Who's Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.' Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways."

Robach said ABC was concerned that the relationship between the network and the royal family would be negatively impacted by the story, according to People Magazine.

In the video, Robach revealed that Alan Dershowitz, one of Epstein's legal advisors, was also involved in sex crimes.

She also indicated that former President Bill Clinton was connected to Epstein.

"Alan Dershowitz was also implicated. She (Virginia Roberts) told me everything. She had pictures. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. We had Clinton, we had everything," Robach noted.

Clinton was closely tied to Epstein and some media outlets have tried to connect Donald Trump to Epstein, but Trump broke all connections with Epstein many years ago when he heard rumors about Epstein and that he was allegedly involved.

After Epstein's arrest, Clinton's office said that the former president "knows nothing about the terrible crimes."

Robach referred to the many unnamed politicians and businessmen that were aware of Epstein's activities.

"There were a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment," she said in the video.

The ABC anchor also said Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell knew about everything.

"She should be careful. She went out and recruited all of these girls. She should watch her back," she said.

In the video, Robach relays that she's convinced that Epstein was murdered in prison before he could be brought to trial.

"So do I think he was killed? A hundred percent, yes I do. He made his whole living blackmailing people. I knew immediately," she added. "They made it seem as though he made that 'suicide attempt' two weeks earlier. But his lawyers claim that he was roughed up by his cellmate around the neck, that was all to plant the seed."

Robach also revealed, "There will come a day when we will realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known...had it all three years ago."