Winter 'Bomb Cyclone' Snarls Thanksgiving Travel, Could Ground Iconic Macy's Parade Balloons 

More than 100 million Americans are bracing for holiday weather woes as two powerful storm systems sweep across the country.

The weather trouble comes as more people than usual have decided to travel.

AAA predicts more than 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. That's the second-highest number since AAA began tracking holiday travelers in 2000.

Winter storm warnings stretch from California to Michigan right now and some last until Friday.

Already, a storm filled with heavy snow and high winds has wreaked havoc whipping through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.



It forced more than 1,000 travelers to spend the night in Denver's airport after airlines canceled close to 500 flights.

That's not helping in places like Los Angeles, where almost a quarter-million people are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport spokeswoman Olga Gallardo cautioned fliers to give themselves an abundance of time to make their flights. "We urge the public to arrive early, to give yourself about 3 hours for domestic and 4 hours for international flights."

One storm system is now marching into the upper Midwest where up to a foot of snow is possible on Wednesday.

On the West Coast, an even stronger storm is coming in from the Pacific Ocean.

Forecasters say it's a record-setting system called a bomb cyclone and will intensify at a rapid rate. It could topple trees, knock out power and dump snow throughout the Northwest.

Already in Spokane, snow and ice led to a massive pile-up on the highway involving as many as 70 vehicles.

In California, people are prepared for slippery roads.

They're also on edge after a wind-whipped fire in the Santa Barbara area forced thousands of residents to flee. More than 4,000 acres have burned already but there's hope that the incoming rain will help to fight the flames.

Winds are also a big concern in New York City where authorities say they could threaten the giant character balloons in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Authorities say they'll decide whether or not to ground the balloons on Thursday.

