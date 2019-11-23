'You're Amazing and You Truly Matter': Boy Who Was Bullied Writes Inspiring

A nine-year-old boy who was bullied in school, has written an inspiring song to help other kids cope with the same pressure.

Kamryn Henderson is a third grader in Missouri and has been bullied at school and on social media, according to KMBC-TV in Kansas City.

The boy has seen his sister experience bullying too, which motivated him to write and share a song.

"If I cried, then I would get bullied more. And I wrote the song and all of a sudden, I felt better about myself," he said.

"I think I was bullied because I wasn't that type of boy who likes basketball, baseball or any other sport like that. I love to sing and dance, but I mean, I sing and dance everywhere I go. It's who I am," he added.

The situation became more serious after someone called him trash.

"I looked at my phone again and I'm like, 'I'm not trash. That's not true. That's not true at all, '" he said.

"I wrote those lyrics because I feel like my feelings had to come out. I've kept so many things of my past to myself. But I feel like when I wrote the song, my family found out what actually happened."

Kamryn's mother, Chloe Cooper said that his passion for music and dancing saved his life.

"When you listen to the song, you can hear that confidence. You can hear that he's happy with who he is. And he's kind of saying to the world, 'This is me,'" Cooper said.

Cooper wrote on Facebook that she was grateful for everyone who has supported her son and shared his song.

He is reading all the comments and is encouraged and thankful. We love you all!! He has turned something so painful into something so wonderful!

"I would like to tell the kids that have been through what I've been through that whatever the bully tells you is not true. You're amazing and you truly matter," Kamryn said.

He is attending a new school now with supportive teachers and students. His goal is to be on Broadway one day.