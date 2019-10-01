Annual 'Bring Your Bible to School Day' Set for Oct. 3, Send Your Photos with Friends to CBN News

Students across the country are being invited to live their faith by bringing their Bibles to school on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Sponsored by Focus on the Family, the annual Bring Your Bible to School Day is designed as a year-long event to empower students and their families to boldly live out their faith on campus and in today's society.

This year's motto for the event is "Bring It. Share It. Live It." For the first time, Focus on the Family is introducing a "Live Your Faith" initiative to go along with the event.

According to the organization's website, the #LiveYourFaith effort will equip students and their families with monthly challenges—specific, tangible actions they can take to live out their faith at school and in the community throughout the year. In the weeks following the event, students and their families can watch for these challenges that will provide fun and engaging ways to put your biblical faith into practice right where you live, as well as opportunities to share your experiences with the online community.

Students can sign up here to get started. You'll receive a free guide with tips on how to get started, downloadable posters, stickers and t-shirt designs, and even information on your legal rights.

In addition, every student who signs up for the Bring Your Bible to School Day will be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to the Museum of the Bible located in Washington, DC, courtesy of Focus for the Family.

Watch this short video about Perry, age 17, who reminds students to "Take your Bible to school...depend on Him, depend on His Word."

You can also join in the conversation with other participants on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Then on Oct. 3, bring your Bible to school and share photos of you and your friends with CBN News. Just email them to [email protected] or tag #CBNNews on Twitter.

Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints also sent this encouraging shout out to students.

Since 2014, 'Bring Your Bible to School Day' has been an annual event moving students to "celebrate religious freedom and share God's love with their friends."