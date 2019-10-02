'Bless Your Pastor' Campaign Strives to Reduce Financial Burdens for Ministers

It's Pastor Appreciation Month and the National Association of Evangelicals (NAE) has a new campaign aimed at helping to relieve pastors' financial stress.

The campaign hopes to educate church members on the financial issues that their pastors often face and has direct ways they can help.

Research from NAE shows that 50 percent of ministers have a salary and housing package that's under $55,000.

The association also found that roughly 6 out of 10 do not receive family health insurance from their church.

And close to two-thirds do not receive retirement funds from their church.

This is why more than one-third of pastors have considered leaving the ministry.

The Bless Your Pastor campaign is really an effort at building both awareness and generosity.

Join the movement to show and share God’s love for pastors! Follow the link for free tools and downloadable resources so that you can #BlessYourPastor. https://t.co/0GNMwx6N29 — Bless Your Pastor (@BlessYourPastor) October 1, 2019

The NAE is encouraging church members to give to their pastors to help their financial stress and to just encourage them.

These can include in-kind donations like babysitting, home repairs, painting, even hair cuts if that's your talent.

They are also encouraging congregations to come around pastors with specific needs that could help someone pay down their student loan debt, help send their child to college or contribute towards a family vacation.

So far, more than 2,000 people have signed up to make a difference with the Bless Your Pastor campaign.

Hopefully, the initiative will catch more people's attention as they think about the practical needs of their pastors and their families.