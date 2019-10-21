Charity Aid Group Plans More Than One Million Meals for Pittsburgh, PA's Less Fortunate

Amen to Action is kicking off the season of giving with the goal of packing more than one million meals for those in need.

For the past three years, the non-profit organization's volunteers gather on the day after Thanksgiving to sing, pray and pack meals for the less fortunate in Pittsburgh, PA.

Amen to Action partners with Meals of Hope, a national organization whose purpose is to bring people together to help end hunger.

For the third year, we’re coming together on the day after Thanksgiving to sing, pray, celebrate and pack one million Meals of Hope for the hungry in Pittsburgh. Come and feed your soul. https://t.co/7brdMturhJ pic.twitter.com/2FnGzB2eHi — Amen to Action 2019 (@AmenToAction) September 20, 2019

Each year, the organization strives to beat their food packing goal from the previous year.

Last year, Amen to Action packed 1,036,111 meals. One location even broke a record by packing over 20,000 meals. This year, the group is geared up to surpass last year's total number of meals.

In addition, the organization also encourages people to serve the less fortunate in their community throughout the year.

Lisa Scales, CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank said, "There are so many opportunities to engage and volunteer. There are places in your own neighborhood where you can connect, engage and give back to someone who is in need."

The organizations aim to connect people of all faiths and develop a culture of giving, sharing and having awareness for the needs of others.

The packing event is scheduled for November 29 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. Click here to find out more.