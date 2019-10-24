Disputing a Sex Change for a 7-Year-Old: Texas Gov. Abbott and Sen. Cruz Come to Defense of Desperate Dad

The Texas state government is looking into the case of a Texas father who recently lost his legal attempt to stop his ex-wife from potentially turning their seven-year-old son into a girl.

Now a jury and judge have ruled against the father in the case. That appears to give the mother the go-ahead to turn their son James into a girl who she already calls "Luna".

The boy's father says that when James is with him, he shows no signs of wanting to be a girl when given the choice.

Court documents show the boy dresses as a girl and goes by the name "Luna" when he's with his mother, but witnesses for the father say he chooses boys' clothes and goes by his given name "James" when he's with him.

Now a jury has ruled against giving the father sole custody. He fought for that because the mother has been trying to legally force the dad to treat James as a girl. LifeSite News also reports the mother wants to give James puberty blockers and "cross-sex hormones". The outrage has been widespread:

This is heartbreaking and sets a horrible precedent. A 7-year-old can’t possibly make this decision or understand it. Parents should know better. I hope this father receives the public support he needs. #ProtectJamesYoungerhttps://t.co/4hszPgqGWe — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 22, 2019

Now, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his government is investigating the case.

"FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General's Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services."

FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General's Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. #JamesYounger — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 23, 2019

And Sen. Ted Cruz is also weighing in on the case taking place in his home state.

"This is horrifying & tragic. For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse," Cruz says.

"A 7-year-old child doesn't have the maturity to make profound decisions like this. The state of Texas should protect this child's right to choose—as an informed, mature person—and not be used as a pawn in a left-wing political agenda. #ProtectJamesYounger," Cruz concludes.

This is horrifying & tragic. For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse.https://t.co/sl8VcBgfTD via @nypost — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 24, 2019

One Texas state lawmaker is taking action to prevent future cases like this one.

Rep. Matt Krause, who makes his Christian faith prominent in his Twitter bio, represents HD 93 in the Texas Legislature. He writes on Twitter:

"Absent a special session between now & the 87th Session, I will introduce legislation that prohibits the use of puberty blockers in these situations for children under 18. We missed our opportunity to do so in the 86th Session. We won't miss the next one."

Absent a special session between now & the the 87th Session, I will introduce legislation that prohibits the use of puberty blockers in these situations for children under 18. We missed our opportunity to do so in the 86th Session. We won't miss the next one. #savejamesyounger https://t.co/BpbGDPwujZ — Matt Krause (@RepMattKrause) October 24, 2019

As CBN News has reported, even a Johns Hopkins expert has said it's "reckless and irresponsible" to transition children to the opposite gender. More about that here.



