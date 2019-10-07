First Lady Melania Trump Visits Wyoming to Promote 'Be Best' Initiative

First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Wyoming last week as part of her signature Be Best initiative, which focuses on childhood well-being and the crucial fights against cyberbullying and drug abuse. While there, she encouraged children to spend more time outdoors and learn more about America’s beautiful National Parks.

After arriving in the town of Jackson, Mrs. Trump joined some of the Jackson District Boy Scouts under the town’s iconic elk antler arches, where they told her about their ongoing conservation efforts. The Scouts have a longstanding relationship with the National Elk Refuge dating back to the 1950s: They go out and collect antlers on the refuge, sell them at auction, and donate a majority of the proceeds to the refuge in support of elk management and habitat enhancement. The remaining funds stay with the local Scout troop.

Later that day, aboard a river raft, the First Lady explored Wyoming’s scenic Snake River with a group of fourth-graders from the Teton County School District.

“Spending time outdoors with children and learning more about our incredible and complex surroundings was a very meaningful experience for me,” the First Lady said.

Learn more about the First Lady’s Be Best platform.

Watch the short video below showing the highlights of Mrs. Trump's visit to the Grand Teton National Park.