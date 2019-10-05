'God Is There for Us': FL Student Makes Headlines for All the Right Reasons, Praying for Police Sergeant

A FL college student is making headlines for showing kindness to a law enforcement officer, asking if he could pray for his protection.

Justine Tucker and her husband Cameron were at a restaurant having dinner recently when they received the unexpected prayer offer, according to WESH-TV in Orlando.

Twenty-one-year-old Juan O'Neal came up to Cameron, who is a sergeant with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and said that he felt "compelled" to talk to them.

O'Neal explained that he felt God's presence in the room and to pray for Cameron's safety.

Justine wrote on her Facebook page that she will never forget how amazing the encounter was.

This picture is a reminder of God's constant love and perfect timing. Tonight we had an amazing encounter with an incredible young man named Juan. He said that he had felt compelled to talk to us and to pray over Cameron.

O'Neal is a senior at Stetson University in DeLand, and he has prayed with strangers before.

He said his own father works for law enforcement in Georgia and he knows the difficulties of the job.

"I really just wanted to let him know that I see him and I appreciate his service. I wanted to encourage them and just be a light and just shine and share the love," O'Neal said.

O'Neal hopes the picture will send a message to others. "It really does give an opportunity to shine light and shine that God is there for us."

Tucker was grateful for the extended prayers and kind gesture.

"I couldn't be more thankful that he stopped by that day and kind of gave me a recharge with not only the public but with my faith as well."

Tucker wrote on the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page:

"I never turn down prayer. We need all the help and prayer we can get."