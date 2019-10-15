'I Am Her': Priscilla Shirer Speaks Out After TX Police Officer Kills Innocent Woman

A white Fort Worth, Texas police officer has been charged with murder after shooting a black woman to death in her own home on October 12. Now Christian author and speaker Priscilla Shirer is joining the discussion about race and shootings in America.

The latest shooting involved officer Aaron Dean, 34, who resigned Monday and was booked last night on a $200,000 bond. Early Saturday, Dean responded to a call at the home of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson.

A neighbor had reported Jefferson's doors were open around 2:00 in the morning, which was unusual.

Dean responded to the residence and was checking out the property when he saw someone opening a blind. He called out "put your hands up" and pulled the trigger right after that, never identifying himself as an officer.

Fort Worth Police Department Chief Ed Kraus said, "None of this information can ease Atatiana's family's pain but we hope it shows the community that we take these incidents seriously."

Jefferson's sister Ashley Carr spoke to the public, expressing gratitude for the prayers and words of encouragement that the family has received.

"We appreciate your powerful solitude with us as we go through this unbelievable time of shock and sorrow. Our family now is asking the city of Fort Worth to exhibit the same characteristics as Atatiana. To be honorable when it comes to narrating the memory of this beautiful soul. She was a smart, ambitious, kind person with a nurturing spirit."

The shooting comes just weeks after the trial for Texas police officer Amber Guyger who shot and killed unarmed Botham Jean in his own home when Guyger mistakenly entered his apartment.

The shootings of two black residents in their own homes in the same region is sparking serious questions and demands for justice. The Christian community is showing support on social media for Jefferson's grieving family.

Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer says the latest incident has caused her family to worry.

Jerry & I talk w/our sons abt race in America, normally abt the awareness they need as black MEN in this country. But this wk is different. Today, my sons r looking at me -their black mother- in concern. They hear of #AtatianaJefferson & recognize that she is me. And I am her — Priscilla Shirer (@PriscillaShirer) October 14, 2019

Mayor Betsy Price included scripture in her statement about the tragic incident.

My open letter to the community. - Mayor Betsy pic.twitter.com/LqoY8q8uJK — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) October 14, 2019

Others are weighing in with calls for accountability for the police.

This is the look of a community and it’s leaders that are exhausted with hashtags, bodybags and excuses from the police department. We demand justice, accountability and change Now. Atatiana Jefferson should be preparing for Medical School or playing Video Games with her Nephews pic.twitter.com/MCe9WZ0UZZ — Cory L. Hughes (@CoryLHughes) October 14, 2019

I seriously can’t believe this. We just finished the #BothamJean trial in DFW. #AtatianaJefferson was in her home playing games with her 8 year old nephew, and a cop shot her dead through her window in 3 seconds. These cannot be dismissed as tragic mistakes. These lives matter. pic.twitter.com/89HmVrIxQL — Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) October 13, 2019

Jefferson's brother, Adarius Carr said, "There's nothing to console me, why he did what he did. It's murder, through a window, She didn't have a gun in her hand. She wasn't malice or coming at you. She opened a window and you shot her."

An attorney for the family says they are relieved Dean has been jailed on the murder charge.