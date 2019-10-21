'I Just Thank God We're Alive': Survivors Lifted by Prayers After Tornado Tears Through Dallas

Search and rescue teams in Dallas continue their efforts today after at least one tornado passed through the region late Sunday night.

The storm touched down near Dallas Love Airport causing widespread damage and leaving tens of thousands in the dark and destroying a Home Depot store.

One survivor said, "When we came out, windows busted all over the house. The gas meter is hissing, the backyard fence - tree patio cover down - gone."

Despite the severe devastation the area is facing, survivors have been lifted up by prayers and are grateful that the damage wasn't worse.

Tina Devlin told KXAS-TV in Dallas, "It's a total loss, it's horrible. I just thank God we're alive... I haven't cried any - I've just been panicked."

#NEW Former President George W. Bush & First Lady Laura Bush live near Preston & Royal in #Dallas, an area slammed by a tornado tonight. Their spokesman tells me “They got lucky and are praying for the safety of their neighbors around DFW.” @CBSDFW — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) October 21, 2019

A spokesperson for former President George W Bush and first lady Laura Bush said, "They got lucky and are praying for the safety of their neighbors around DFW."

We are sending prayers. We are also sending the Texas Division of Emergency Management to provide assistance. @TDEM Stay safe Texans. https://t.co/EYjFb3tsm6 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 21, 2019

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted, "We are sending prayers."

Another survivor praised God for his protection after the tornado hit just a few miles from her home.

this is 3 miles from where I live... praise God for his protection last night!! #DallasTornado https://t.co/OXIwMUdezO — alison (@alisonpettyjohn) October 21, 2019

"This is 3 miles from where I live... praise God for his protection last night!!"

Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado. https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 21, 2019

Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin lost his home due to severe damage. "Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado."

First Mexican Baptist Church in Dallas lost their sanctuary and fellowship hall.

"Please keep our church family in your prayers. A tornado passed through our church building and destroyed our Sanctuary and Fellowship Hall."

Officials say so far, there are no reports of death or serious injury but residents have a long road to recovery.