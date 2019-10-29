'It Makes Me Feel Good to Help Out': Arkansas Teen Raises Money to Pay Off Classmates Lunch Debt

A teenager in Arkansas is raising money to help pay off negative lunch balances for his fellow classmates.

Harry Losh, a senior kicker for Siloam Springs High School football team, has found a way to help less-fortunate students in his school district, according to KFSM-TV in Fort Smith.

After continuously watching classmates get denied a school lunch because they couldn't pay for it, Losh decided to support them by raising money and playing football.

"I honestly got sad, going in the lunchroom, every time I bought lunch I would just see kids who would have to go back because they were negative," he said.

So, Losh created a GoFundMe webpage and asked people to donate or pledge money every time he kicks a field goal.

"I just really wanted to help people. So I figured out I play football. So Friday night lights is a good opportunity" he explained.

Losh's mom, Sarah, said her son has secretly paid for students' lunches before and will also pay for other people when he is at a restaurant.

"I think it's embarrassing at the high school level, especially. And there's just lots of people that don't qualify for free or reduced lunches. A lot of people that still need the help," she said.

Losh said it makes him happy to help others in the town where he grew up.

"It makes me feel good. I just get to help out the community where I've been raised in," he added.

Losh's "Kicks for Lunches" campaign has so far raised $2,605 beating its original $2,500 goal.

An update was also posted on Losh's GoFundMe page, indicating that the law had recently changed and students would no longer be denied a meal.

"We just learned that the law changed this school year, and Arkansas schools are no longer allowed to make kids with negative balance have an alternate meal or denied a meal. While there are still kids with negative balances, we intend to still put all of these funds towards negative balances, as we have said all along!" Losh wrote on the website.