Justice Department's Review of Mueller's Russia Probe Now a Criminal Investigation

The US Justice Department is opening a criminal investigation of the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

It means John H. Durham, the US attorney in Connecticut, will now have the power to subpoena witnesses and evidence. He may also convene a grand jury as well to bring criminal charges and indictments.

The Justice Department had previously considered the project to be an administrative review into Mueller's investigation. So far, it's unclear what made Durham's inquiry shift to a criminal investigation.

During his congressional testimony last spring, Attorney General William Barr hinted the Justice Department would investigate the origins of the Russia investigation.

He expressed concern about possible illegal monitoring of the Trump campaign.

"I think spying did occur. Yes, I think spying did occur," Barr said at the time.

Durham is examining what led the U.S. to open a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and the roles that various countries played in the US probe. He is also investigating whether the surveillance methods and intelligence-gathering methods used during the investigation were legal and appropriate.

The chairmen of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, which are leading the impeachment inquiry, said in a statement late Thursday that the reports "raise profound new concerns" that Barr's DOJ "has lost its independence and become a vehicle for President Trump's political revenge.

"If the Department of Justice may be used as a tool of political retribution, or to help the President with a political narrative for the next election, the rule of law will suffer new and irreparable damage," Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff said.

President Trump has long slammed Mueller's investigation, saying there was political bias at the FBI and the probe was all part of a "witch hunt" to discredit him and his presidency.