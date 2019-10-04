Record Temperature Heat Wave Relief, Much Colder Temps on the Way

Parts of the nation this week are feeling more like August than October. All-time record high temperatures for October were recorded Thursday in more than two-dozen cities from the eastern Great Lakes through the Ohio Valley and into the Deep South.

The National Weather Service reports the all-time record highs were tied or set in scores of cities from Cleveland and Indianapolis to New York and Nashville. Baltimore, Washington, DC, and New York City are among the cities that experienced their hottest October days on record at midweek, as temperatures soared into the middle and upper 90s Fahrenheit.

In Atlanta, it reached 97 degrees, and the high temperature in Raleigh-Durham, NC hit at least 100. That broke an all-time high there for the month of October.

In Virginia Beach, locals enjoyed having some beach time to themselves - summertime weather without the tourists.

Mindy Carlin said she'd like it to stay hot year round.

"I'm a beach girl. I love Virginia, I love the beach and like I said, this is fine," she told us.

Brenda Roberts said she's enjoying the extended summer at the beach. "But I look forward to the fall coming as well, so it's just bonus, bonus time at the beach."

The new record high temperature set this week follows a number of record highs set late in September in northern cities like Cincinnati, OH and Scranton, PA.

Pointing to a map of the southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologist Justin Povick showed the cities where record highs were expected again Friday.

"Daily record high temperatures are in jeopardy. There are far too many to list here but all the red dots are in jeopardy for this afternoon," he explained.

Some people told CBN News they're ready for the heat to come to an end and for fall to kick in.

"I'm ready for cold weather, ready for at least fall weather by October," said Richard Boyd.

Desiree Laird said she's "ready for some boots and leggings quite honestly."

And Laird may soon get her wish. The heatwave won't last much longer. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90's for parts of the South this weekend. A drastic swing in temperatures is expected early next week, dropping as much as 50 degrees in some places as autumn and even winter-like temperatures in the Northeast finally kick in.

"Tonight, winds subside, temperatures drop quickly and yes, you want to bring in that sensitive vegetation. Freeze warnings are out, frost advisories just west of the I-95 corridor," Povick said.