Rounds of Rain to Bring Flood Threat and Drought Relief for the South

An influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the Deep South and Southeast midweek.

Beneficial showers and thunderstorms are expected to blossom across the drought-stricken Southeast on Tuesday as a wave of energy tracks northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. Areas from the Florida Panhandle into the Carolinas can expect the rainfall to aid with drought relief.

Pensacola, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina, are all currently dealing with severe drought. Extended summerlike conditions through September into early October quickly expanded drought conditions across this region.

Beneficial rainfall will continue across the Southeast into Wednesday and Thursday as Gulf moisture will continue to produce showers and thunderstorms across the Southeast.

While most of the wet weather will be confined to the Southeast Tuesday, an approaching storm system tracking through the center of the country will bring rainfall to a wider swath of the Deep South and southern Plains Wednesday.

Farther north, this same storm system is expected to bring accumulating snow to portions of the Midwest.

The midweek storm system will bring along a flood threat for places like Tupelo, Mississippi; Memphis, Tennessee, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama, beginning Wednesday.

"These same areas got hit hard with rainfall from Tropical Rainstorm Olga at the start of [last] weekend, so an additional 1-3 inches of rain across these areas could trigger flooding issues." AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Elliot stated.

Travelers along interstates 10, 20, 22, 30, 40, 55, 75 and all others in between may have to deal with episodes of reduced visibility, ponding on the roadways and slower speeds courtesy of the expected rainfall.