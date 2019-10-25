'She is my Hero': Uber Driver Takes New Mom with Sick Baby on Shopping Trip

An Uber driver in Florida is being praised for helping a mother and her newborn baby.

WFLA-TV in St. Petersburg, Fla. reports that Nikki Ihus traveled from Kansas City, Mo., to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in Florida with her son, John Henry, after finding out that he suffered from a life-threatening birth defect.

The baby was born with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH), a rare defect where there is a hole in the diaphragm, which allows internal organs to enter the chest area.

Ihus called Uber to schedule a driver to pick her up so she could get some clothes and supplies for the baby.

After the driver named Belinda picked her up, the two started talking and Ihus told her about how she was going through tough times.

"She told me her story. She was in tears a couple of times and I really felt for her," said Belinda.

Belinda took Ihus to the store, but instead of dropping her off, she stayed with her.

"She was like. 'I'm going to help you buy you some clothes for your son.' I asked her, 'Are you serious?' I can't even imagine," Ihus said.

They went into the clothing store together and Belinda bought John Henry what he needed.

"For this stranger to go completely out of her way – stop what she was doing and stop making money – to come be with me for a couple of hours while we shopped together, that was just incredible," Ihus said.

"She is my hero," he added.

A GoFundMe has been set up for baby John Henry. So far $3,300 has been raised of the $10,000 goal.

Ihus' family and friends expressed their gratitude to everyone on the website for showing their love and support during these difficult times.

Thank you so much for your prayers and support! Please pray specifically for John Henry to remain stable and for his lungs to grow.