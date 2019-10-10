Teen Boy in Dress Wins Homecoming 'Royalty' as More Public Schools Go Gender Neutral at Homecoming

When a gay teenage boy wearing a dress won the title of "Homecoming Royalty" at his Memphis high school, staff at the school celebrated it on social media.

"We crowned our 2019 Homecoming Royalty tonight," reads a post on the White Station High School Facebook page. "Congrats to senior Brandon Allen!"

Brandon Allen accepted the title while wearing a floor-length gown and crown, while holding a bouquet of flowers in the middle of the school's football field.

According to CBS News, Allen's title was "Homecoming Royalty," a specifically gender neutral title.

Several students and alumni commented on the photo of Allen, congratulating him.

Krissie Schmit said, "Brandon looks so happy! Congratulations! This is the most beautiful homecoming picture I've ever seen."

"Congrats to Brandon and to the students of WSHS. Ignore all the crazy adults out there who are trying to shame you. YOU GIVE US HOPE FOR THE FUTURE!" commented Cecelia Wingate.

Emmett Campbell, a transgender junior at the school, captured Allen's photo the moment he was crowned. "It was such an incredible thing to witness," Campbell told NBC News. "It was a moment of acceptance and validation for the LGBT+ community from our entire school."

But not everyone praised the move.

Former TV judge Joe Brown responded to the school's action on Twitter, tweeting, "Sometimes I am embarrassed to live in Memphis. The signs leading to this have become more &more obvious. Fortunately, there are still decent people living here."

"This should not be celebrated," said Joshua Hamilton.

And Danette Leonard said, "He needs therapy not a crown to glorify the fact that he sees himself as a woman. He's a king not a queen."

In a Facebook comment, the school's Principal Carrye Holland addressed the opposition. She said, "Here's the thing: it's Brandon's right to run for homecoming court under Title IX. It's the students' choice of who they want to support as homecoming royalty."

The Memphis school isn't alone. A growing number of public schools across the country are adopting gender neutral titles for their homecoming courts as the LGBT community pushes for inclusion.

Milford Schools in Ohio recently named two female students as "Homecoming Royalty."

"This year, because the 'king and queen' are two female students, they will be referred to as 'Homecoming Royalty'," the school said in a Facebook post. "This change in terminology was made to reflect the voice of Milford's student body and to ensure all students have the opportunity to feel included."

"Choosing students for Homecoming Court is a long-standing tradition that has always been completely decided by student votes, and this year is no different," said Superintendent Nancy House. "Congratulations to the 14 students who were picked by their peers to represent their class as Homecoming Royalty and Court."

And according to San Diego Gay and Lesbian News, last year a trans girl took home the crown of homecoming queen at Forsyth Central High School in Cumming, GA.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of media promotion of the transgender movement, many people now regret choosing a different gender and have begun de-transitioning.

