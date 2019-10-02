Utah Police Officer Praised for Helping Teen With Necktie Rather Than Writing a Ticket

A Utah police officer was praised recently for helping a teenager during a traffic stop instead of writing a ticket.

Jake DeLeo was getting ready for a school dance, but couldn't figure out to tie a knot in his necktie, according to KUTV in Salt Lake City.

"It was homecoming weekend. I was running late and I didn't know how to tie my tie correctly," DeLeo said.

His mother, Christy Carter was unable to assist her son, so they decided to quickly head to a friend's house for help.

While they were traveling, Carter didn't come to a complete stop at a stop sign, prompting a Park City police officer to pull them over.

Officer Mike Carrillo could see the frustration on their faces. "I noticed that her son was kind of upset about something and his tie wasn't tied."

The teen told Officer Carrillo why they were in such a hurry, not expecting the officer to actually teach him.

DeLeo admits, "He had every right to write us a ticket."

But, Officer Carrillo started to show the teenager how to properly tie a necktie.

Carter took out her phone and recorded the unexpected act of kindness.



She posted the video on her Facebook page, along with a statement of her gratitude:

A big shout out to this Park City Police Officer who saved the day in an unusual way for a stressful, sinking, single Mom moment!!!

Officer Carrillo was happy to help out and said moments like this are why he signed up to be a police officer.

"It's what I signed up for, to be a cop, to help people," he said. "I hope he had a really good time at the homecoming."