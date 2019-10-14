Why Do So Many Americans Embrace the 20th Century's Deadliest Ideology?

Socialism has killed millions, but it's now the ideology du jour on American college campuses and among many leftists. Reintroduced by leaders such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the ideology manifests itself in starry-eyed calls for free-spending policies like Medicare-for-all and student loan forgiveness.

In The Case Against Socialism, Sen. Rand Paul outlines the history of socialism, from Stalin's gulags to the current famine in Venezuela. He tackles common misconceptions about the "utopia" of socialist Europe. As it turns out, Scandinavian countries love capitalism as much as Americans, and have, for decades, been cutting back on the things Bernie loves the most.

Pat Robertson talks with Sen. Rand Paul about his new book, The Case Against Socialism on Tuesday's 700 Club.

Socialism's return is only possible because many Americans have forgotten the true dangers of the twentieth century's deadliest ideology.

Paul reveals the devastating truth: for every college student sporting a Che Guevara T-shirt, there's a Venezuelan child dying of starvation. Desperate refugees flee communist Cuba to escape oppressive censorship, rationed food, and squalid hospitals, not "free" health care. Socialist dictatorships like the People's Republic of China crush freedom of speech and run massive surveillance states while masquerading as enlightened modern nations.

Far from providing economic freedom, socialist governments enslave their citizens. They offer illusory promises of safety and equality while restricting personal liberty, tightening state power, sapping human enterprise and making citizens dependent on the dole.

If socialism takes hold in America, it will imperil the fate of the world's freest nation, unleashing a plague of oppressive government control. The Case Against Socialism is a timely response to that threat and a call to action against the forces menacing American liberty. You can hear more from Sen. Rand Paul on today's 700 Club.