Wildfires, Blizzards, and Flooding, Oh My! US Braces for Extreme Weather from Coast to Coast

It's a story of extreme weather across the US this week with the threat of wildfires in California, severe snow across the Plains and Rockies, and a potential nor'easter approaching the eastern seaboard.

Preemptive Power Outage Puts Millions in the Dark

It's lights out for millions in California. The fear of wind-fueled wildfires has sparked preemptive power outages.



The state's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, says it's not taking any chances this time around and is trying to prevent wind-damaged powerlines from sparking bigger and even more damaging fires.

The company cut electricity to customers in the Bay area Wednesday night in the second wave of planned outages which have now affected nearly two million people statewide.

"This is an unprecedented event," a spokesperson for PG&E told reporters. "At this point, we believe that it is definitely a necessary step to take for the safety of our communities."

US Set for a Ride on the 'Polar Coaster'

Meanwhile, the snowplows are out and ready to go in places like Pierre, South Dakota. A powerful blizzard is threatening a big part of the central US, bringing frigid temperatures with it as well.

As CBN News reported, the Farmer's Almanac predicted a "polar coaster" of a winter for the US, and the wild ride is about to begin.

The snow is expected to arrive early this year with a major October storm expected to blanket the Rockies and Northern Plains. Parts of the Dakotas could pick up more than a foot of snow.

Nor'easter Nightmare

Meanwhile, the East Coast won't escape the extreme weather. A nor'easter is aiming at the eastern seaboard, intensifying off the coast.

The system is likely to contribute to rough surf, rip currents, and coastal flooding on the eastern seaboard. The National Hurricane Center says there's a chance it could develop into a subtropical depression.

So whether it's your flashlight, shovel, or umbrella, depending on where you live, millions are bracing for some severe weather impacts from coast to coast.