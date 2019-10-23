Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

'Witch Hunt': New Book Claims Trump Victim of 'Dirtiest Trick in American Political History'

10-23-2019
CBN News
6097074212001
NewsBlock_9AM_102319_HD1080_1153.566_1718
6097074212001

'Witch Hunt': New Book Claims Trump Victim of 'Dirtiest Trick in American Political History'

First, it was Russian collusion. Now a phone call with Ukraine's president leads to an impeachment inquiry designed to remove President Trump from office. Author and Fox Legal Analyst Gregg Jarrett calls these things part of the "dirtiest trick in American political history."

In his first book, the number-one New York Times bestseller The Russia Hoax, Jarrett detailed the scheme by the FBI and Department of Justice to bring down Donald Trump during the 2016 election. 

Pat Robertson talks with author Gregg Jarrett about his new book, Witch Hunt, on Wednesday's 700 Club.

All of Jarrett's claims in that 2018 book were borne out by the Mueller report, released earlier this year.

Now Jarrett is back with an explosive follow up, Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History. 

In it, Jarrett contends that a small group of powerful government officials colluded with others, and broke numerous laws to convince tens of millions that the president is a traitor – without a shred of evidence.

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles