'Abolish Every Abortion!' US Abortion Rate Falls to Lowest Level Since It Became Legal

A new study shows abortion rates have dropped to an all-time low in the USA, but the number is still staggeringly high.

The report from the Guttmacher Institute counted 862,000 abortions of unborn children in the US in 2017.

That's down from 926,000 in 2014, and from just over 1 million in 2011.

The abortion rate has not been this low since the procedure became legal in 1973.

The good news about the decline is growing on social media as pro-lifers celebrate the progress.

Students for Life said in a tweet:

The abortion rate has hit a record low.

We will continue to work EVERY SINGLE DAY to abolish every abortion!

Facebook user Kathi Pelton wrote encouraging words with hopes that the number of abortions will continue to decline.

Let's watch it decline more! They aren't sure why but I know it's because the church has risen up in prayer and they have their voice back!

One reported reason for the decline is that fewer women are becoming pregnant.

The report mentions the lower rates may be attributed to improvements in contraceptive use and increased in access to those products.

"If your priority is to reduce abortions, one of the best things you can do is make sure that women have access to high-quality, affordable and effective methods of birth control," said Alina Salganicoff, director of women's health policy for the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

Also, the report shows that abortions are decreasing in all parts of the country, whether in Republican-controlled or Democratic-run states.

One instance where numbers went up was from the use of the so-called abortion pill instead of surgery. That rose from 29 percent in 2014 to 39 percent of all abortions in 2017.

Data for the report was obtained from the Guttmacher Institute and Abortion Provider Census (APC).