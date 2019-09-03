After Days of Deadly Destruction in the Bahamas, Dorian Heads for the US

Hurricane Dorian is slowly moving towards the Florida coast after battering the Bahamas and claiming the lives of at least five people.

The US National Hurricane Center has downgraded the storm to a Category 3 hurricane, and its sustained winds have dipped to 120 miles an hour compared to an astonishing 185 miles an hour when it struck on Sunday.

For almost a day and a half, Dorian stalled over the Bahamas, destroying an estimated 13,000 homes. But the true extent of the damage of lives lost there is still unknown.

Frightened residents posted videos on social media showing floodwaters on the second floors of their homes.

Floodwaters also engulfed the Grand Bahamas airport. It was under six feet of water at one point.

Rescue crews in the Bahamas simply weren't able to help people stranded in their homes or elsewhere.

Iram Lewis, a member of the Bahamas Parliament, said, "We're getting a lot of distress calls, persons needing rescue...but we cannot get to them right now."

Lewis urged people to seek higher ground.

This nearly 5-hour loop from #GOESEast shows #HurricaneDorian inching across #GrandBahamaIsland. Tuesday, #Dorian is forecast to move dangerously close to #Florida, where #HurricaneWarnings are in effect from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach. https://t.co/sNKmVmhTQT pic.twitter.com/XC1GFVSUEa — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 2, 2019

In the US, people up and down the Eastern Seaboard are fleeing their homes in advance of Dorian.

It's expected to approach Florida later on Tuesday but the threat is not as severe as it was earlier.

CBN's Operation Blessing US Disaster Team has deployed to the southeastern US to help with Dorian aftermath. Click Here to Help Operation Blessing Provide Relief to Victims of Disaster.

The National Hurricane Center's projected track shows most of the coast narrowly avoiding potential landfall.

Authorities in Georgia and South Carolina have warned more than a million residents right on the coast to evacuate.

Some large airports are closing and airlines have canceled hundreds of flights, especially in Florida.

Right now forecasters believe that Dorian will come very near to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Late Thursday, Dorian is expected to come near the shoreline in North Carolina.

