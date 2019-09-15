Displaying 30+ Stories
Anderson: "Honored and Very Grateful" For Fans Supporting #WearPinkForWendy

09-15-2019
Andrea Morris
Image Credit: ABC News
Image Credit: ABC News

Sanford Stadium was 'pinked out' during Saturday's game between Arkansas State University and Georgia.

Fans wore pink in honor of Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's wife Wendy, who died of breast cancer on August 19.

The nonprofit organization, Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer started promoting the hastag #WearPinkForWendy on September 10 to spread the word.

Anderson said he was beyond grateful for the support.

"It's a completely genuine, classy gesture from people that don't know you. Very surprising and obviously very much appreciated," he said. "Just caught me off guard, to be honest with you. Teared me up. I wasn't expecting it, and extremely flattered and thankful for those folks and so many others that have stepped up in so many different ways."

Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer was founded by Jay and Teresa Abbott of Georgia. Their son was playing football at Georgia when Teresa was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1903 ASTATE vs UGA #ButtgenStadiumSeries #WearPinkForWendy

A post shared by Chris Buttgen (@cbuttgen) on

