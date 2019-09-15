Anderson: "Honored and Very Grateful" For Fans Supporting #WearPinkForWendy

Sanford Stadium was 'pinked out' during Saturday's game between Arkansas State University and Georgia.

Fans wore pink in honor of Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's wife Wendy, who died of breast cancer on August 19.

The nonprofit organization, Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer started promoting the hastag #WearPinkForWendy on September 10 to spread the word.

Yesterday was a great blessing inside Sanford Stadium. DawgNation showed what love, unity, compassion looks like. Lets continue to & pray for @CHbanderson & his family. #WearPinkForWendy — Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer (@bbbc_athens) September 15, 2019

Anderson said he was beyond grateful for the support.

"I'll be honest with you. I teared up and took a little while to compose myself." Georgia and Arkansas State's pinkout means a lot for Blake Anderson pic.twitter.com/5OOzkEY0p8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 14, 2019

"It's a completely genuine, classy gesture from people that don't know you. Very surprising and obviously very much appreciated," he said. "Just caught me off guard, to be honest with you. Teared me up. I wasn't expecting it, and extremely flattered and thankful for those folks and so many others that have stepped up in so many different ways."

Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer was founded by Jay and Teresa Abbott of Georgia. Their son was playing football at Georgia when Teresa was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003.