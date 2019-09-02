'Away from Us in Jesus' Name': FL Christians Praying Hard, Praising God for Shifting Dorian

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Florida is still facing a serious threat from Hurricane Dorian, but it was directly in the crosshairs of this monster Category 5 storm just a few days ago. That's when officials and Christians across the state began praying and preparing. And while the danger isn't over, it has decreased dramatically from what was first predicted.

Florida officials are taking no chances as Hurricane Dorian draws closer to their coast. They're calling on residents to take steps for safety, and they're making sure resources are in place when Dorian passes.

Florida Power and Light, the state's largest electric utility, put out an early call for help, and an army of utilities already responded – 16,000 men and women from companies in 34 states arrived to help put the pieces back together after the monstrous storm passes through.

Florida Power and Light serves 10 million customers across the state. Daytona Motor Speedway is serving as a major receiving area where visiting trucks rolled in before being farmed out.



"The site is one of 20 throughout the state that allow us to preposition crews in strategic locations where we anticipate some of the hardest hit areas," said Stephen Heiman, spokesman for Florida Power and Light. "To be able to deploy these crews as soon as it's safe after the storm to get right to work for our customers."



Sunday, worshippers at Calvary Christian Center in Ormond Beach praised God for shifting the storm a couple days ago, lessening the threat there, though they'd stockpiled supplies in a local warehouse just in case.

"And Lord God we thank you that the storm is continuing to move out of this place and away from us in Jesus name," exclaimed one minister in prayer.



With forecasters still tracking a few different paths for the storm, the faithful are looking for another move of God to influence Dorian's decision.



"We just pray and believe and speak and declare that God is God over the wind and the waves and the storm and we believe that God has heard us," said Calvary Senior Pastor Jim Raley.



"Don't let it touch Georgia or the Carolinas, just east, east, east," he added.



If the effects of the storm are felt more severely elsewhere both the faithful and the professionals in this community say they're ready and willing to help their neighbors in need.



