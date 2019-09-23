Breitbart's Jerome Hudson Reveals 50 Shocking Things the News Media Doesn't Want You to Know

It's no secret that the news media shapes how people think about important issues. But it may shock you to learn the depth of control the media has over what ordinary Americans believe is true about everything from immigration to the impact on plastic straws on the environment.

Jerome Hudson is the entertainment editor for Breitbart.com. He's also a political conservative who has plenty to say about the hypocrisy he sees in Hollywood.

"Hollywood lectures us about our carbon footprint while they fly around the world in carbon-spewing private jets," he said in a speech at a "Blexit" movement gathering hosted by Candace Owens.

Now Hudson is taking aim at the news media in a new book, 50 Things They Don't Want You to Know.

In it, he reveals facts that have remained hidden to many Americans by the media, like the fact that President Obama deported more people than any other president. Or that America protects and foots the bill for border walls around the world. Or the little-understood impact of Google, which Hudson says could swing an election by secretly adjusting its search algorithm and we would have no way of knowing. And the shocking truth that illegal immigration may have cost black Americans more than one million jobs.... and much more.