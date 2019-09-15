CA Lawmakers Pass Bill Allowing 'Free' Chemical Abortions For College Students

California lawmakers passed a bill on Friday forcing all taxpayer-funded universities in the state to offer the "free" chemical abortion pill to students on campus by 2023.

The legislation, SB 24, was introduced in December by state Sen. Connie Leyva. It would require student health centers on all University of California and California State University campuses to offer chemical abortions to students up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

CBN News previously reported that the drug Mifepristone/RU-486, which ends the life of the unborn child, and Misoprostol which causes severe cramping, contractions, and bleeding to expel the baby from the womb, are used together in chemical abortions.

Students for Life of America (SFLA) President Kristan Hawkins said," California legislators are recklessly experimenting with students' lives and health by advancing a plan to force school health centers to become abortion vendors, pushing chemical abortion pills to force an intentional miscarriage."

"These Toilet Bowl Abortions would create havoc on campuses, as girls are sent to their dorm bathrooms to bleed and pass an aborted infant in a toilet, without medical supervision or assistance," Hawkins added.

SFLA Regional Coordinator Nick Reynosa said "California is the only state with a SB 24 type bill. If passed, it could lead up to 6,000 chemical abortions per year and with no guaranteed conscience protections."

The CA Assembly just passed #SB24 which allows taxpayer funded universities to dispense abortion-on-demand drugs. They should be ashamed to risk women’s lives at schools. — Students for Life (@StudentsforLife) September 13, 2019

President of Fresno Pro-Life Future with SFLA, Bernadette Tasy, wrote a letter campaigning against the action of turning student health centers into abortion retailers.

In the letter, Tasy revealed that there have been cases where a woman requires a follow-up surgical abortion. "These women would effectively be getting two abortions – how will these numerous follow-up surgical abortions, transportation, and any other expenses due to complications be funded?" she said.

The FDA has documented at least 4,000 cases of serious adverse events, including more than 1,000 women who required hospitalization; in addition, at least 22 women died after using the drug.

State Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said he would support the SB 24 bill if it reached his desk, has until October 13 to act.

