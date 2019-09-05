Category 2 Hurricane Dorian Rakes South Carolina with High Winds, Rain

Deadly Hurricane Dorian is churning up the coast alongside South Carolina with North Carolina on full alert.

\In South Carolina, more than 200,000 are without power and strong winds resulting in sideways rain and multiple tornadoes.

Part of Charleston was flooded Thursday afternoon with kayakers in the streets. Dorian toppled some 150 trees, swamped roads and brought down power lines, officials said.

Forecasters expect as much as 15 inches of rain for South and North Carolina along the coast.

Current weather tracks show the storm will pass near or over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Thursday. CBN News has a crew in route to the Outer Banks and will have the latest on the storm Friday on CBN's Newswatch and on CBN's The 700 Club. Check local listings.

"Don't let your guard down. This won't be a brush by, whether it comes ashore or not," said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D). "The eye of the storm will be close enough to cause extensive damage."

Thursday afternoon, the storm was a Category 2, blowing at 110 mph (177 kph) — a far cry from the Category 5 that mauled the Bahamas, but still dangerous. About 1 million people in the two states were warned to evacuate.

At least three people have died on the US mainland, two in Florida and one in North Carolina. All involved trimming trees or preparing for the storm.

"I think we're in for a great big mess," 61-year-old Leslie Lanier told The Associated Press. She decided to stay behind and boarded up her home and bookstore on Ocracoke Island on the Outer Banks, making sure to move the volumes 5 to 6 feet off the ground.

"We are thinking maybe we should have moved the books higher because of storm surge," Lanier said. "But we're kind of to the point where we can't do much more."

