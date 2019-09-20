Chick-fil-A Employee Saves Man From Cardiac Arrest, Credits God for Putting Him ‘In Right Place’

An employee at a California branch of popular eatery Chick-fil-A has been lauded for his heroic actions in saving a man’s life.

Tauya Nenguke, who manages the fast-food restaurant at Eastlake Terraces in Chula Vista, jumped into action last week when he noticed a man unconscious in his car and quickly ascertained that the individual was suffering from cardiac arrest.

The man’s friends were attempting to perform CPR, but to no avail. So Terrence, who had some basic medical training through pre-nursing classes, stepped in. Stunning surveillance footage shows the brave young man sprinting across the parking lot to offer his assistance.

“(The man) wasn’t breathing or anything, his eyes were rolled back behind his head, I know this guy was out,” he explained to ABC-10 San Diego. “I didn’t know how long I just started chest compression immediately.”

The heroic employee then performed the correct CPR procedure, while teaching the man’s friend to do proper chest compressions. “This was my time to use what I’ve learned, to save this man’s life,” Nenguke added. The pair continued administering the life-saving treatment until first responders arrived.

Later, Nenguke found out that he had been instrumental in saving the man’s life — something for which he gives God all the glory.

“There wasn’t any hesitation on my part. I knew that was the place where God placed me at that time,” he said.

Nenguke is headed to nursing school next year — no doubt he will make a fantastic medic.

“That was honestly a really big calling to be in health care because it was like instinct took over,” he said.

Many commented online to show their appreciation for Tauya and his selfless actions. “That’s my brother!” one person wrote. “I can second that he did it with good intentions because he does truly love helping people. Chick fil A with their 10/10 service all the time.”

The popular restaurant chain has become well-known for its dedicated staff and Christian ethos.

Last month, following a mass shooting in Odessa, Texas, employees at the local branch put in some extra hours to make 500 free sandwiches for responding police officers.

Earlier this summer, a Chick-fil-A worker was seen praying over a customer in Alabama:

But while none of this impeccable staff conduct is for fame or exposure, Chick-fil-A’s ratings continue to soar as a winning combination of customer service and tasty food send it strides ahead of the competition.

Indeed, a recent study into market figures showed that the chain is generating over double the sales revenue of its well-known competitor, McDonald’s.