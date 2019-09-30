Claiming Strip Clubs for Christ: Churches Setting up Shop in Unconventional Places

A church in Southern Florida hopes to convert a former strip club into a permanent place of prayer.

Newsound Church in West Palm Beach recently began negotiations with the owner of Double Dee's Ranch.

CBN News spoke with the communications director at Newsound Church who confirmed that talks are ongoing between the involved parties.

The church currently holds their Sunday services at a local high school, which requires a team of people to set up and break down equipment each time.

WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach reports that Pastor Josh Mauney is hoping to purchase the strip club site, make the necessary renovations and begin holding church services by early next year.

"I believe that God is opening up some doors that a 20-month-old church can't open by themselves," Mauney said.

Newsound Church launched in January 2018 and is committed to serving their community, even from inside a former nightclub.

"I don't mind being in a building that was a strip club any more than I mind somebody walking in our doors that had at one time in their life been a stripper," Mauney added.

Churches using unconventional locations for worship is not uncommon.

North Ridge Church in Wisconsin purchased a strip club site with plans to repurpose the building after the property was listed for sale.

Also, Covenant Church in Washington state held full church services with prayer teams and a worship band in front of a local Planned Parenthood organization.

These churches and other ministries are using unique methods to reach the community to prove that the Word of God can light up the darkness anywhere.